MRA Advisory Group Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

MRA Advisory Group lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of MRA Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after buying an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,773,419 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 72.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,421,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,525,000 after buying an additional 1,013,547 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20,526.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 898,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,959,000 after buying an additional 894,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,313,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,419. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.54.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

