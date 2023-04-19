MRA Advisory Group Increases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

MRA Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,227,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,418,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 980,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,276,000 after purchasing an additional 245,460 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 46,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 253.4% during the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after buying an additional 80,370 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $50.23. The stock had a trading volume of 953,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,880,721. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average of $50.19.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.