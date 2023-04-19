MRA Advisory Group Purchases Shares of 88,543 First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NYSEARCA:FTDS)

MRA Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NYSEARCA:FTDS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 88,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,000. First Trust Dividend Strength ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of MRA Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. MRA Advisory Group owned 17.71% of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF during the third quarter worth $71,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF during the third quarter worth $90,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF during the third quarter worth $112,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF during the third quarter worth $263,000.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTDS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.17. 596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,708. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.12. First Trust Dividend Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $48.72.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (FTDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Dividend Strength index. The fund tracks an index of approximately 50 US stocks or REITs considered to be well-capitalized and have a history of increasing their dividends. Holdings are selected based on fundamental criteria and equally-weighted within the portfolio.

