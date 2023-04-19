M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Issues Earnings Results

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share.

Shares of MTB opened at $125.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $110.00 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 29.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 37.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 60.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $178.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wedbush raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.10.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

