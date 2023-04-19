My DeFi Pet (DPET) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $428,570.42

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 19th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0627 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.84 million and $428,570.42 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000099 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00009856 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000904 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00025938 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

DPET is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,117 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

