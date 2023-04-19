National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Short Interest Down 17.9% in March

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 424,300 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the March 15th total of 516,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Paul Abernathy acquired 2,176 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.45 per share, with a total value of $125,011.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,355.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National HealthCare

National HealthCare Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in National HealthCare by 1,224.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 274,439 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the third quarter worth about $2,218,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth about $1,549,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,336,000 after buying an additional 25,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,410,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,320,000 after buying an additional 22,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHC traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,099. National HealthCare has a 12 month low of $51.56 and a 12 month high of $75.35. The company has a market capitalization of $884.31 million, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.07.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $264.55 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.31%.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.24%.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

