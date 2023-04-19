National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Short Interest Down 17.9% in March

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 424,300 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the March 15th total of 516,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director James Paul Abernathy acquired 2,176 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.45 per share, with a total value of $125,011.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,355.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National HealthCare
National HealthCare Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHC traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,099. National HealthCare has a 12 month low of $51.56 and a 12 month high of $75.35. The company has a market capitalization of $884.31 million, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.07.
National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $264.55 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.31%.
National HealthCare Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.24%.
National HealthCare Company Profile
National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National HealthCare (NHC)
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
- Netflix Drops Post Earnings, But Is It Justified?
- Calling All Investors, United Airlines is Cleared For Takeoff
- Lululemon Shines While Most Clothing Retailers Look Dull
Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.