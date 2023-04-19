National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Stake Lessened by VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lessened its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 410.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth $32,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1,135.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Price Performance

National Retail Properties stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,041. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.45. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.91.

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 43.29%. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

