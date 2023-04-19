NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

CF Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CF traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.12. The company had a trading volume of 493,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,240. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.95 and a 12-month high of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.62 and its 200 day moving average is $90.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

