NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 25,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 746,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,789,000 after acquiring an additional 21,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

Ares Capital stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.28. The stock had a trading volume of 550,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,726. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.80. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Ares Capital had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.74 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

See Also

