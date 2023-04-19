NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,114,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 454,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,096,000 after buying an additional 9,929 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,655,000 after buying an additional 16,072 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 130,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 89,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 13,946 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

QUS stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.28. 7,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,474. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.13. The company has a market cap of $966.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $125.45.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

