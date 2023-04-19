NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,047 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,881 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 141.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,834,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,349,737,000 after buying an additional 3,864,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $169,838,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.1 %

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

KO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,364,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,190,062. The firm has a market cap of $275.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.67.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.