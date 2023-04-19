Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) vs. BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Head-To-Head Review

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) and BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Neptune Wellness Solutions has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BeyondSpring has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Neptune Wellness Solutions and BeyondSpring’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neptune Wellness Solutions -125.83% -93.21% -41.06% BeyondSpring N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

5.1% of Neptune Wellness Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of BeyondSpring shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Neptune Wellness Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of BeyondSpring shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Neptune Wellness Solutions and BeyondSpring, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neptune Wellness Solutions 0 1 0 0 2.00 BeyondSpring 0 0 0 0 N/A

BeyondSpring has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 194.12%. Given BeyondSpring’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BeyondSpring is more favorable than Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Neptune Wellness Solutions and BeyondSpring’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neptune Wellness Solutions $48.80 million 0.15 -$74.97 million ($10.91) -0.06 BeyondSpring $1.35 million 39.22 -$64.18 million N/A N/A

BeyondSpring has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Summary

BeyondSpring beats Neptune Wellness Solutions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc., a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils. Its custom formulations are available in various delivery forms, such as softgels, liquid solutions, nutritional emulsions, and chewables. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. It operates through the PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

