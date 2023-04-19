Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0377 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 16,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,655. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $12.43.

Get Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 149,438 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 241,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 59,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.