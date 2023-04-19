Newmont (NEM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Newmont to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.48 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $84.82.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -296.29%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,380 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 target price on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.39.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

