NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Trading 2.5% Higher

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) traded up 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.07. 179,457 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 432,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on NextNav from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81.

NextNav ( NASDAQ:NN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 55.95% and a negative net margin of 1,021.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextNav by 173.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextNav during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextNav during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of NextNav during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

