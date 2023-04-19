Nexum (NEXM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $829.00 Million

Nexum (NEXM) traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 19th. Nexum has a total market cap of $829.00 million and approximately $1,501.76 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0783 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nexum has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum launched on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

