Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 111000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Nexus Gold Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01.

About Nexus Gold

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario.

