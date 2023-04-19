NGK Insulators (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.23 and last traded at $13.23. Approximately 268 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

NGK Insulators Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87.

NGK Insulators Company Profile

NGK Insulators, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power-related equipment, industrial ceramics, and beryllium copper products. It operates through the following segments: Power, Ceramics, and Electronics. The Power segment manufactures and sells power insulators, devices, and sodium sulfur batteries.

