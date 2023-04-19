Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,741,975 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,741,975 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $31,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,027 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,927 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,645 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,862.4% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,461,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,867 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,813.1% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,083,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,824 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $73.14 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

