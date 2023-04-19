Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,915 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $40,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $224.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.28. The stock has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.59.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

