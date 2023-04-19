Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,968 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $47,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $319.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $142.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $379.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.69.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

