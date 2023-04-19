Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Director Acquires $29,997.49 in Stock

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) Director Sarah E. Kemp purchased 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $29,997.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,403.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Northern Technologies International Trading Down 0.2 %
NTIC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.04. 3,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,687. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.78. Northern Technologies International Co. has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.86.
Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTIC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Northern Technologies International from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th.
About Northern Technologies International
Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.
