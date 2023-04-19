Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Director Acquires $29,997.49 in Stock

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) Director Sarah E. Kemp purchased 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $29,997.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,403.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NTIC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.04. 3,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,687. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.78. Northern Technologies International Co. has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTIC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Northern Technologies International from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

