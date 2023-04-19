Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.41% from the company’s current price.

NPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northland Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.10.

Northland Power Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NPI stock traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$33.49. 170,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,555. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.49. The stock has a market cap of C$8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.39. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$32.33 and a 12 month high of C$47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.01.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. Northland Power had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The company had revenue of C$641.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$595.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.3203697 EPS for the current year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

