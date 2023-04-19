Numeraire 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.21 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (NMR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for approximately $18.17 or 0.00062184 BTC on popular exchanges. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $106.98 million and approximately $5.21 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Numeraire has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Numeraire alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,931,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai.

Numeraire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a San Francisco-based hedge fund that uses machine learning to make trades in financial markets. It utilizes a global network of data scientists who compete to create the best trading algorithms, with their algorithms being evaluated based on how well they perform on new, unseen data. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses the NMR token as its native currency to incentivize data scientists to submit high-quality and accurate algorithms. This creates a more secure and decentralized approach to hedge fund management and can potentially lead to more profitable trades”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.