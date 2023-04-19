Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by MRA Advisory Group

MRA Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,173,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,309,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,621,000 after acquiring an additional 129,212 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,192,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,224,000 after acquiring an additional 502,756 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,017,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 470.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,916,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 target price on Nutrien in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.88.

Nutrien Stock Down 1.4 %

NTR stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.84. 511,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,901. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $67.52 and a twelve month high of $114.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

