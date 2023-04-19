nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.66-0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$741 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $731.56 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVT. Barclays upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on nVent Electric from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

nVent Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

NVT stock opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $46.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $157,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 16.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Featured Stories

