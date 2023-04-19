NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $11.00. 18,109 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 38,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

NWTN Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NWTN

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NWTN during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in NWTN during the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NWTN in the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in NWTN in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NWTN in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,894,000. 25.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NWTN

ICONIQ Holding Limited operates as a green mobility technology company which defines the smart passenger vehicle ("SPV") as a vehicle concept emphasizing AI technologies, autonomous driving, IoT connectivity, and a personalized passenger experience. The company's core technology advantages are characterized by modular pure electric platforms, digital on-board connectivity systems, continuously upgraded electric and electronic architectures, and autonomous driving technology.

