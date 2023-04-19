O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Decreases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc reduced its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in American Tower by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in American Tower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $208.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.16. The firm has a market cap of $96.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.24.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

