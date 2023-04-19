O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $392,000 Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,189 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Southern were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

SO stock opened at $72.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.54 and a 200-day moving average of $67.56. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

