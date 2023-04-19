Oldfather Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 3.5% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.82. 579,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,815. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $169.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.27. The company has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

