Oldfather Financial Services LLC Has $574,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.37. The stock had a trading volume of 161,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,532. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.73. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $248.99.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

