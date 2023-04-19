Oldfather Financial Services LLC Has $896,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 503,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,793,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 43,764 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,362,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHZ traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.49. The company had a trading volume of 139,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,469. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.11. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $49.17.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

