Oldfather Financial Services LLC Sells 1,819 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.05. 1,474,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,779,646. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.29. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

