Oldfather Financial Services LLC Sells 564 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 245.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 43,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 30,670 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,213,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $492,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of OEF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,920. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $157.57 and a one year high of $205.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

