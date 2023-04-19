Oldfather Financial Services LLC Takes Position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 3.8% in the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 125.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 212.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Stock Performance

NYSEARCA QID traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.82. 5,061,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,629,561. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.59. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $29.98.

About ProShares UltraShort QQQ

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

