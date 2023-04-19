Olistico Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 993 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 496.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on EL shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.46.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $255.14. 406,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,810. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $285.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.52. The company has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120 over the last ninety days. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Read More

