Olistico Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,737 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.0% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 39,281 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 32,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 590,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $72,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 224,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.64. The stock had a trading volume of 9,584,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,679,977. The stock has a market cap of $199.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.47. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.