Olistico Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $210.42. 86,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,797. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.43. The company has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $240.00.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.