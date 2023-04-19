Olistico Wealth LLC Makes New $607,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,284 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.62. 526,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,615. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.06 and its 200-day moving average is $62.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $69.82.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

