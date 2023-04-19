Olistico Wealth LLC Takes $344,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,425 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.66.

WMT stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.36. 1,550,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,312,344. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.61 and its 200 day moving average is $143.01. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $405.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

