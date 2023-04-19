Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Bought by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $8,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,784,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,930,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLLI. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 1.5 %

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 610 shares in the company, valued at $35,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ OLLI traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.27. 272,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,477. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $72.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.91 and a 200 day moving average of $54.78.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

