OMG Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $42.39 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. OMG Network has a market cap of $190.06 million and approximately $42.39 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00004638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00066769 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00040333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00021958 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000216 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007468 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001327 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

