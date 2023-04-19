Oppenheimer Weighs in on Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cogent Communications in a research report issued on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Cogent Communications’ current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ FY2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.15). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $151.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.89 million.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

CCOI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $69.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 633.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.44. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $71.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Cogent Communications by 36.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Cogent Communications by 5.5% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In other news, insider John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,860 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, insider John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $36,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,506.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,770 shares of company stock valued at $834,096. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 3,363.64%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

