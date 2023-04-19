Orbital Infrastructure Group Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, April 21st (NASDAQ:OIG)

Shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG – Get Rating) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, April 21st. The 1-40 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, April 21st.

Orbital Infrastructure Group Trading Down 24.7 %

OIG stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,577,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,885. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22. Orbital Infrastructure Group has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orbital Infrastructure Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in Orbital Infrastructure Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,409,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Orbital Infrastructure Group in the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orbital Infrastructure Group in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Orbital Infrastructure Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Orbital Infrastructure Group in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orbital Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of electro-mechanical products and technologies worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power, Telecommunications and Renewables. The Electric Power segment provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions to customers in the electric power industry.

