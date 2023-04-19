Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Short Interest Update

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the March 15th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on DNNGY shares. DNB Markets started coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $711.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNNGY traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.91. The company had a trading volume of 18,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,017. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $40.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.4291 per share. This is a boost from Ørsted A/S’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

