Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.18.

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at $534,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $82.29 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $87.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.69 and its 200-day moving average is $78.54.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

