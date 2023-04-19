Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $120.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.88% from the company’s previous close.

OC has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark upped their price target on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $100.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 9.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 24.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 245.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

