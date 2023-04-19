Palladiem LLC Purchases New Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 385 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 394.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,110,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $563,237,000 after buying an additional 886,075 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $433,169,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,946,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,314,735,000 after acquiring an additional 406,844 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,067,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,379,000 after purchasing an additional 342,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,614,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE TMO traded down $9.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $575.18. 397,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,666. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $561.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $549.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $221.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading

