Palladiem LLC Sells 1,998 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD)

Palladiem LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:IDHD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Palladiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,533.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IDHD stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,528 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.68. Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95.

Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (IDHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of the 100 least volatile stocks chosen from a list of the 300 highest-yielding developed ex-US stocks.

