Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $61.87

Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 61.87 ($0.77) and traded as low as GBX 21.86 ($0.27). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 23.06 ($0.29), with a volume of 1,913,974 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £163.56 million, a PE ratio of -2,086.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 61.29.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres located in North America.

